Dileep refuses to give phone, says it’s sent for forensic examination

KOCHI: While the crime branch team probing the alleged conspiracy to harm the officers who investigated the 2017 actor abduction and assault case demanded actor Dileep to hand over his old phone, the film star has come out alleging that the case was a result of the conspiracy between investigation officer DySP Baiju Paulose and director P Balachandrakumar.

In a written response to Varghese Alexander, detective inspector of crime branch who is the investigation officer in the new case, on Wednesday, the actor said his phone has been sent to a mobile phone forensic expert through his lawyers and he expects to receive the forensic and extraction report within a week or so.

“I shall preserve the phone, its contents and the forensic expert’s data for production before the appropriate court at the appropriate time,” he said in the letter.

“As regards the instruments sought to be produced, as I had submitted before you during the interrogation, none of the phones directed to be produced were the phones used by me in 2016 or 2017, the period in which the offence was allegedly committed. Already, all four phones used by me before my arrest on July 10, 2017 have been seized and produced before the Sessions Court and their contents retrieved and extracted during the forensic examination, (the report of) which has been produced in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case. Hence, the phones which I am asked to produce have no bearing on the investigation in the new case.”

One of them was the instrument that was in my regular use. “That instrument contains the details of my communication with Balachandrakumar and those details will expose the falsity of his allegations. As I informed you during my interrogation, I have sent that phone to a mobile forensic expert to retrieve all data regarding the entire communication between me and Balachandrakumar. Disclosing those details to you at this stage will enable the investigation officer (Baiju Paulose) and Balachandrakumar to collude and create false explanations and material in the 2017 case.”

Dileep and others are currently being probed for allegedly conspiring to harm the investigating officer who probed the 2017 actor assault case. The investigation agency had asked them to submit their old phones suspecting them of hiding the evidence related to the case. The phones and electronic devices used by DySP Paulose and his team during this period to communicate with Balachandrakumar and the media should also be seized and its contents retrieved and inspected, Dileep demanded.

“That will reveal the malicious and collusive acts of both of them to fabricate false allegations against me, and my family members and friends,” he added. Dileep demanded this to be done immediately and without any further delay so as to ensure a fair and proper investigation in the case.

HC adjourns Dileep’s bail plea hearing to February 2

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday adjourned to February 2 the hearing on the anticipatory bail plea filed by actor Dileep in the case related to allegedly conspiring to murder police officers probing the actor abduction case. Justice Gopinath P adjourned the hearing after Director General of Prosecution T A Shaji submitted that the crime branch would require some more time to analyse and produce the digital evidence so far collected in the interrogation. The court adjourned the hearing of the petitions filed by five others in the case. The court also extended the interim order not to arrest Dileep till next Wednesday.