National Flag fiasco: Two cops likely to be fall guys

KASARAGOD: District police chief Vaibhav Saxena initiated an inquiry against two police officers for the unfurling of the National Flag upside down during the Republic Day celebration in Kasaragod on Wednesday. The department will take exemplary action against the officers if found guilty of dereliction of duty in assisting the Revenue officials in unfurling the National Flag, he said.

However, the Revenue Department, which organised the event, has given a clean chit to all its officials in the fiasco. On Republic Day, when district in charge minister Ahammad Devarkovil unfurled the National Flag, it was upside down.

Additional district magistrate AK Ramendran, who is holding charge of the collector, said the village officer gave the flag to the police officers on January 24. They were given the responsibility of hoisting the flag and there is visual evidence they goofed it up, he said.

In his report to the Land Revenue Commissioner, the collector in charge has not named any officials of the Revenue Department. “The police have initiated action against two of its officers,” he wrote in the report.

The police department is not happy with the ADM’s stance.

“The Republic Day function was organised by the General Administration Department. The police were responsible only for the security of the stadium and the parade,” said a top officer.