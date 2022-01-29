Actor abduction case: Hunt on for seven phones, including four used by Dileep

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The crime branch is on the hunt for the seven phones, including four used by actor Dileep, which they say are key to unearth the alleged conspiracy hatched by Dileep and others to kill officers investigating the 2017 actor assault case.

The phones contain data crucial for the probe into the conspiracy case, the agency told the High Court. The crime branch also accused Dileep of deliberately hiding the phones and trying to destroy evidence on the pretext of sending it to private forensic examination

“Dileep used two iPhones and two other phones, his brother Anoop used two phones, while brother-in-law T N Sooraj used one phone during the specified period (when they and two other accused allegedly hatched the conspiracy). Dileep made over 12,000 calls from a SIM card placed in one of his four phones,” the crime branch said.

It said the investigating officer obtained the call data records (CDRs) of the phone numbers used by the accused. “The mobile phones used by Dileep and others after the first week of January 2022 were different than the ones they used before that. As part of the probe, to examine the contents of the phones that they used previously and had concealed it from probe officers, the accused were served a notice under CrPC Section 91 and asked to produce the devices. They refused, saying that the notice under Section 91 was not maintainable and that the phones had been sent for forensic examination through their lawyers,” said the crime branch.

It said Dileep and others deliberately attempted to conceal the phones and destroy evidence on the pretext of sending it for forensic examination. It alleged that Dileep and others were not cooperating with the investigation as directed by the High Court in the January 22 interim order, and for that alone, the protection granted to the petitioners is liable to be revoked.

The crime branch said though the investigating agency is empowered to seize concealed mobile phones using CrPC provisions, it felt appropriate for the matter to be brought to the court’s notice and seek a directive to Dileep and others to surrender the mobile phones they used before the first week of January 2022. Endorsing this, cyber expert Nandakishore Harikumar told TNIE that It was highly suspicious that a person accused in a case was reluctant to hand over the most important evidence. “Once a crime occurs, digital evidence needs to be gathered immediately. Also, the accused act of sending it for forensic analysis can result in destroying of evidence,” he said.