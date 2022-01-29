Actor abduction case: Speed up probe, court tells officer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Additional Special Sessions court, which is conducting the trial in the 2017 actor assault case, on Friday directed the investigation officer to speed up the probe in the light of the Supreme Court’s January 24 order rejecting the government’s request for an extension of deadline to finish the trial.

The trial court directed the officer to specify the details of the ongoing probe into the conspiracy angle and submit a report in a sealed cover. It said the officer should also specify whether more time is required.

Meanwhile, the team probing the actor assault case questioned prime accused Pulsar Suni in Ernakulam sub-jail. He was questioned in connection with Balachandrakumar’s revelations and his mother’s claim that he told her about the involvement of a few prominent persons in the 2017 incident.

The team probing the alleged conspiracy to endanger the lives of officers probing the 2017 incident summoned Balachandrakumar on Friday for collecting his statement. Sources said he was called to get clarity about some voice clips.