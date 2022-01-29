STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Actor abduction case: Speed up probe, court tells officer

The trial court directed the officer to specify the details of the ongoing probe into the conspiracy angle and submit a report in a sealed cover.

Published: 29th January 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Dileep

Malayalam actor Dileep (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Additional Special Sessions court, which is conducting the trial in the 2017 actor assault case, on Friday directed the investigation officer to speed up the probe in the light of the Supreme Court’s January 24 order rejecting the government’s request for an extension of deadline to finish the trial. 

The trial court directed the officer to specify the details of the ongoing probe into the conspiracy angle and submit a report in a sealed cover. It said the officer should also specify whether more time is required. 

 Meanwhile, the team probing the actor assault case questioned prime accused Pulsar Suni in Ernakulam sub-jail. He was questioned in connection with Balachandrakumar’s revelations and his mother’s claim that he told her about the involvement of a few prominent persons in the 2017 incident. 

The team probing the alleged conspiracy to endanger the lives of officers probing the 2017 incident summoned Balachandrakumar on Friday for collecting his statement. Sources said he was called to get clarity about some voice clips.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Actor abduction case Dileep
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp