Calicut University Professorship row: Pro-Cong teachers' union's stance triggers internal strife

The Opposition UDF had alleged that the varsity's move, to also include retired teachers, was aimed at facilitating the promotion of Higher Education Minister R Bindu as Professor.

Published: 29th January 2022 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Calicut University.

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The support extended by the Kerala Private College Teachers' Association (KPCTA) to Calicut University's decision to grant Professorship to eligible teachers, has triggered controversy within the pro-Congress teachers' union. The row erupted at a time when the Opposition UDF alleged that the varsity's move, to also include retired teachers, was aimed at facilitating the promotion of Higher Education Minister R Bindu as Professor after her voluntary retirement last year.

The issue began after KPCTA state treasurer Muhammed Ali's statement on Calicut University-Professorship row was interpreted by a section of the media as support for the minister. The statement was celebrated by the LDF as an endorsement that the controversy over granting of Professorship by CU was unwarranted. Later, the KPCTA leader clarified on Facebook that his statement was distorted and misinterpreted to shield the illegality committed by the varsity.

However, the statement irked a section of KPCTA leaders, who were peeved at the organisation often taking a stance that was diametrically opposite to the views of the Congress leadership. According to sources, a senior KPCTA leader has petitioned KPCC president K Sudhakaran against the organisation's frequent deviation from the party line.

"Several college teachers who were once leaders of KSU or Youth Congress are peeved at the statement. It is high time that the organisation is aligned to the trajectory of the party. But those who voiced their dissent were either ousted or their voices muzzled by issuing show cause notices," said a KPCTA leader, requesting anonymity.

According to the detractors, the top leadership of KPCTA has often taken a stance that was divergent from the Congress leadership's line on many key issues. When the former KPCC president and the then leader of opposition strongly criticised the LDF government's posting of Sree Narayana Guru Open University Vice-Chancellor, a section of KPCTA leaders reportedly supported It. Besides, the supporting role provided by this organisation to former Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel also invited harsh criticism from within the organisation, they pointed out.

Meanwhile, Ali reminded that it was the KPCTA that fought the legal battle for granting of Professorship under the UGC's Career Advancement Scheme. "However, if the Minister is sincere and just, she should get the Calicut University's decision, to also include retired teachers, revoked. Or, she should issue orders extending the benefit to all college teachers across the state," Muhammed Ali said.

