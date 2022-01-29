STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid restrictions hampering right to worship: KCBC

Published: 29th January 2022 06:38 AM

Church

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has urged the state government to reconsider its decision on enforcing Covid restrictions especially on religious institutions. In a statement issued on Friday, the council said the lockdown-like restrictions only on Sundays were hampering the right to worship of the Christian community.

“In the wake of spread of Covid, enforcing strict restrictions and asking the faithful to attend worship only via online mode is not rational. When programmes in many other sectors are permitted, enforcing strict restrictions on religious institutions that have been adhering to Covid protocol should be re-examined,” it said.

“Unlike on weekdays, enforcing lockdown- like curbs only on Sundays is hampering the right to worship of the Christian community. Hence, the state government should take decisions on Covid restrictions considering the right to worship of the Christian community too,” said KCBC president Cardinal Mar George Alencherry.

