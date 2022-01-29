STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guv Khan relentless, now takes up Calicut University professorship issue

Varsity move aimed at conferring prof post on minister Bindu: Plaint

Published: 29th January 2022 06:28 AM

Calicut University

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in his capacity as chancellor of universities, has sought an explanation from the vice-chancellor of Calicut University on its decision to grant professorship to retired teachers, in violation of UGC regulations.

The Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC), a whistleblower’s collective, had approached governor with a complaint that the varsity’s move was aimed at facilitating the conferring of professor post on Higher Education Minister R Bindu, after her voluntary retirement last year.  According to sources, the Vice Chancellor has been asked to give an explanation within seven days. 

The governor’s letter to the vice-chancellor is expected to be discussed at the meeting of the Calicut University Syndicate on Saturday. According to the petitioners, the UGC regulations-2018 stipulate that the applicant for ‘Professor’ post under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) must be on the role and active service on the date of consideration by the selection committee.

Curiously, the Calicut University Syndicate added a clause that “retired and relieved teachers of affiliated colleges” are also eligible for promotion under CAS. Bindu had taken voluntary retirement from a college affiliated to Calicut University, before the Assembly election in April last year.

