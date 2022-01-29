Lokayukta ordinance: Satheesan urges Yechury to prevent '​extremely regressive legislation'

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the raging controversy on the proposed ordinance brought in by the Left government to amend the Kerala Lokayukta Act 1999, Opposition leader VD Satheesan has shot off a letter to CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury urging him to direct the CPM-led government to refrain from the 'extremely regressive legislation' that will rend the Lokayukta 'toothless'.

In a three-page letter, Satheesan pointed out that the Legislative Assembly session is slated for next month. Also, there is no compelling reason to amend the 22-year-old statute and therefore the hastiness shown by the LDF government in bringing the ordinance is suspicious, he said.

Satheesan, who has been alleging a hidden agenda behind the ordinance, further alleged that there is no other reason except that the Lokayukta is slated to take up cases against the Chief Minister and the Higher Education Minister soon.

"It is vividly clear that this amendment is a shield to guard against any unfavourable decisions from the Lokayukta. In this country, the common man has very little recourse against executive corruption. The Prevention of Corruption Act has already been rendered ineffectual by the introduction of Section 17A by the Narendra Modi government. The Lokayukta was the only tool left to question executive corruption and nepotism. However, rendering the Lokayukta toothless will only serve as a catalyst for corrupt public servants to engage in widespread corruption," said Satheesan.

The Opposition leader also highlighted that the Lokayukta Act 1999 was enacted when the EK Nayanar led LDF government brought in stringent provisions to combat corruption. But unfortunately, the proposed ordinance to amend it is in stark contradiction to the 'progressive' stance taken by the central CPM leadership on strengthening Lokpal/Lokayukta to combat corruption.

Satheesan also cast aspersions against the Left leadership citing that the ordinance, if implemented, would put the political morality of the CPM at stake and reduce the bold and strong stance taken by Yechury and the CPM to mere political rhetoric and an eyewash.