Man arrested for killing three kittens belonging to neighbour in Kerala

After his neighbour Ashwathy posted a video on the Kerala Police official social media page, Ernakulam Rural Police Chief K Karthick ordered an enquiry leading to the arrest of Sijo

Published: 29th January 2022 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 30-year-old man was arrested by the cops for killing three kittens of a neighbour at Airapuram on Saturday. The arrested man was identified as Sijo Joseph, a native of Mazhuvanoor near Airapuram in Ernakulam district.

After his neighbour Ashwathy posted a video on the Kerala Police official social media page, Ernakulam Rural Police Chief K Karthick ordered an enquiry leading to the arrest of Sijo. "Ashwathy's pet cat recently gave birth to three kittens. The cat moved the kittens to the terrace of Sijo's house. Later, the kittens were found missing for a week. Even though Ashwathy's family inquired about the kittens with the neighbours, they denied having seen them," said a police official.

However, a few days back Ashwathy's sister saw Sijo killing a kitten on the terrace. She recorded it on her mobile phone. "Later, Ashwathy posted the gruesome video on the official social media page of the Kerala Police with a message requesting action against the culprits who killed her pet. The probe found that the video is authentic. Sijo admitted to the crime and his arrest was recorded," the official said.

The case was registered under section 429 of IPC at Kunnathunad Police Station. He was granted bail from the police station on Saturday morning. "We are looking to add more offences against the accused. This would be done as the investigation progresses further," the official added.

