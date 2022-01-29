S Rajendran suspended from CPM for one year

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The CPM state committee on Friday suspended senior leader and former Devikulam MLA S Rajendran from the party for one year. The move comes in the wake of an inquiry commission’s findings that Rajendran tried to ditch incumbent MLA A Raja when he contested from the Devikulam constituency in the assembly elections last year. The CPM district committee had also requested the suspension of Rajendran for not acting according to the party norms.

Reacting to the party action, Rajendran said he has not yet received an official statement from the party regarding the suspension.Rajendran said if the party’s decision is to suspend me, I have no option but to accept it.

When asked whether he has plans to join any other party, Rajendran did not rule out the possibility of moving to CPI. “A final decision regarding this has not been taken yet,” he said. It is learnt that three rounds of discussion have already been held between Rajendran and CPI in this regard.