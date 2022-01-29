Senior journalist E Somanath passes away

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior journalist E Somanath, 58, died here on Friday. He was being treated at a private hospital in the city for a brain haemorrhage. The former senior special correspondent of Malayala Manorama daily was a specialist in politics, environment and legislative reporting.

Somanath had covered the assembly proceedings for 30 years and the House had honoured him in a special function held ahead of his retirement. He was an environmentalist who had extensively travelled through the forests in the state.

He is survived by wife Radha, daughter Devaki and son-in-law Midhun. The body was cremated at Santhikavadom crematorium, Thycaud, on Friday evening. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled his death.