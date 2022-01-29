Tribal students hit as public learning centres stay shut

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Though schools have switched back to virtual classes, there is no end to the struggle of students in tribal settlements in the district. Unavailability of devices like smartphone, laptop or television, is hampering their right to education.

Though there are around 230 public learning centres in the tribal pockets to provide them access to online classes, they are all defunct since schools reopened when Covid cases dropped.

Though schools have returned to virtual classes again, the authorities have not taken steps to reopen the learning centres. Deputy Director of Education (in-charge) Rajitha K P said the public learning centres were closed temporarily. “Arrangements will be made to reopen the centres so as to benefit to tribal students,” she said.