STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

11 DYFI workers, including two women, pledge their bodies for research

In an exemplary gesture, 11 DYFI workers -- including two women -- from Kallachi near Nadapuram have pledged their bodies to the medical college for research after death.

Published: 30th January 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  In an exemplary gesture, 11 DYFI workers -- including two women -- from Kallachi near Nadapuram have pledged their bodies to the medical college for research after death. Their self-declaration to that effect was handed over by DYFI district secretary V Vaseef to Dr Ashalatha P R, anatomy department head of the Kozhikode medical college on Friday. 

DYFI activists who have come forward
to donate their bodies for research

The donors are DYFI Kallachi regional committee president Rajeesh C H, secretary A K Bijith, treasurer Aswanth K, and members Prijil K, Juliya M L, Aswini Rajiv, Jithin C, Nidhin C K, Vishnu C, Jayalesh K and Vishak M. The youth organisation’s call for organ/body donation, and the model shown by a teacher who died recently, triggered the youth to take up body donation.

“The decision also comes in the backdrop of our local conference which will begin on February 11. The body of a teacher, Sathyanathan, from our locality was handed over to the medical college as per his wish. That too inspired,” said Bijith, who is also a member of the Nadapuram panchayat. Juliya, who is pursuing an under graduate course at Delhi University, said their decision was not opposed either by their family members or relatives. 

“It is indeed a noble gesture, which no sensible mind will go against. Further, this is what our organisation has taught us,” she said.  Each of the youngsters brought document paper worth Rs 50 and wrote down their declaration — also signed by a close relative and two witnesses — to hand over their mortal remains to the Kozhikode medical college,. 

Dr Ashalatha said it is up to the family members to inform the medical college about the donor’s death.  
“It’s better to bring the body to the medical college within six to eight hours after death. Earlier, keeping the body for long in room temperature had posed problems. But these days, bodies are kept in freezers, which is useful for us,” she pointed out. 

The norms say that those who have turned 18 can donate their body, with no maximum age limit. The bodies of those who died due to HIV, Covid or other infectious diseases, are not accepted. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DYFI organ donation
India Matters
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks
A health worker checks nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
COVID menace: Endgame near for pandemic? Possible, say medical experts
Snapshots of Dr Verma at events related to promoting the girl child.
‘Crorepati fakir’ is a crusader for girls’ education
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Home buying makes a comeback, but how to mend trust deficit? 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp