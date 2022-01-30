11 DYFI workers, including two women, pledge their bodies for research

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In an exemplary gesture, 11 DYFI workers -- including two women -- from Kallachi near Nadapuram have pledged their bodies to the medical college for research after death. Their self-declaration to that effect was handed over by DYFI district secretary V Vaseef to Dr Ashalatha P R, anatomy department head of the Kozhikode medical college on Friday.

DYFI activists who have come forward

to donate their bodies for research

The donors are DYFI Kallachi regional committee president Rajeesh C H, secretary A K Bijith, treasurer Aswanth K, and members Prijil K, Juliya M L, Aswini Rajiv, Jithin C, Nidhin C K, Vishnu C, Jayalesh K and Vishak M. The youth organisation’s call for organ/body donation, and the model shown by a teacher who died recently, triggered the youth to take up body donation.

“The decision also comes in the backdrop of our local conference which will begin on February 11. The body of a teacher, Sathyanathan, from our locality was handed over to the medical college as per his wish. That too inspired,” said Bijith, who is also a member of the Nadapuram panchayat. Juliya, who is pursuing an under graduate course at Delhi University, said their decision was not opposed either by their family members or relatives.

“It is indeed a noble gesture, which no sensible mind will go against. Further, this is what our organisation has taught us,” she said. Each of the youngsters brought document paper worth Rs 50 and wrote down their declaration — also signed by a close relative and two witnesses — to hand over their mortal remains to the Kozhikode medical college,.

Dr Ashalatha said it is up to the family members to inform the medical college about the donor’s death.

“It’s better to bring the body to the medical college within six to eight hours after death. Earlier, keeping the body for long in room temperature had posed problems. But these days, bodies are kept in freezers, which is useful for us,” she pointed out.

The norms say that those who have turned 18 can donate their body, with no maximum age limit. The bodies of those who died due to HIV, Covid or other infectious diseases, are not accepted.