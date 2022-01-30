24 months, 24x7 battle: Kerala completes two years in fight against Covid

Vigorous fight against coronavirus turns 2 today, Omicron virus drives 3rd wave, yet again stretching health system
Entangled in Covid web
Here are the major milestones in the state’s 2-year fight against virus
First Covid case in the country: January 30, 2020 (Thrissur native infected)
General lockdown: March 24 to May 31, 2020
Unlock period: June 1 to November 30, 2020
Vaccination drive
Start of vaccination drive: January 16,2021
Vaccination for those above 60 yrs and over 45 with comorbidities began on March 1, 2021
1 crore people fully vaccinated on Sept 21
Vaccination for teens between 15 & 17 yrs from Jan 3, 2022
Booster dose for health workers and those over 60 years started on January 10