24 months, 24x7 battle: Kerala completes two years in fight against Covid

Vigorous fight against coronavirus turns 2 today

Published: 30th January 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Vigorous fight against coronavirus turns 2 today, Omicron virus drives 3rd wave, yet again stretching health system

Entangled in Covid web

Here are the major milestones in the state’s 2-year fight against virus

First Covid case in the country: January 30, 2020 (Thrissur native infected)

General lockdown: March 24 to May 31, 2020

Unlock period: June 1 to November 30, 2020

Vaccination drive

Start of vaccination drive: January 16,2021

Vaccination for those above 60 yrs and over 45 with comorbidities began on March 1, 2021

1 crore people fully vaccinated on Sept 21

Vaccination for teens between 15 & 17 yrs from Jan 3, 2022

Booster dose for health workers and those over 60 years started on January 10

