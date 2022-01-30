243g of MDMA seized, biggest haul of party drug in Kasaragod

George Poikayil By

KASARAGOD: Kasaragod police on Saturday night arrested two persons and seized 243.38g of MDMA, a party drug that triggers hallucination and euphoria, said district police chief Vaibhav Saxena.

"This is the biggest haul of MDMA in my career," he said. It is also the biggest haul of the psychotropic drug commonly known as 'ecstasy' in Kasaragod district. The arrested persons were identified as Ubaid A M (45) of Kappanadukkam and Shajahan (30) of Kizhur, both in Chemnad gram panchayat.

Acting on a tip-off, Melparamba police and a special team of the district police chief raided the house of Shajahan in the coastal village of Kizhur around 8 pm on Saturday. Police found 2g of MDMA crystals in the house. But questioning him revealed the name of Ubaid. By 10 pm, police tracked Ubaid, who was on the move on his scooter, down to Paravanadukam bridge. "When we searched his scooter, we found 241.38g of MDMA crystal in its storage," said Bekal Dy SP CK Sunil Kumar. Police suspect Shajahan to be a user and Ubaid, a key distributor of the dangerous drug.

Ubaid, the father of four children, told police that lost his job in the Gulf and recently took up selling MDMA. "We don't believe it. Going by the quantity he had, we suspect him to be an entrenched player in the MDMA network," said Saxena.

To be sure, when it comes to psychotropic drugs such as MDMA (scientifically called 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine), 0.5g is a small quantity and 10g is considered a commercial quantity. So if convicted, Shajahan could get rigorous imprisonment up to six months or a fine of Rs 10,000 or both.

But Ubaid faces a rigorous imprisonment between 10 to 20 years and a fine of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, said police.

Kasaragod police have been in hot pursuit of drug abusers and distributors since Saxena took charge of the district police on January 1. Soon after the MDMA catch in Melparamba station limits, one person was arrested with 25g of opium in the Vidyanagar police limit. "In the past 20 days, we have registered 66 NDPS cases and arrested 91 persons," said district police chief Saxena.

Police said the arrests and seizures were linked because all were a part of two or three overlapping networks of crimes.

On January 13, police arrested one person and seized 4.1kg of marijuana from a car at Manjeshwar. On January 14, 12.6kg of marijuana was seized from a Thane-registered car on Muliyar bridge and arrested Ahammed Kabeer, a serial offender, and his partner Abdul Rahman. The arrest helped bust an MDMA racket in Kanhangad with the arrest of three persons and seizure of 22.48g of ecstasy. The next day on January 15, police arrested another person from Kanhangad with 1.45g of MDMA. In all, the police seized 131.58 kg of marijuana and 265.86g MDMA during the period.

Police said MDMA is edging out marijuana not just in Kasaragod but across Kerala. Marijuana comes in from Andhra Pradesh, via Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, they said. MDMA is a synthetic drug manufactured in Goa, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, they said. Ubaid reportedly told police he got his consignment from Bengaluru.

"When Ubaid used MDMA for the first time two years ago, his blood pressure shot up and developed rashes on the skin. He had to be taken to a hospital. Recently, when he used it, the side effect was not severe but his blood pressure fluctuated," Saxena said, referring to his statement.

Doses of 120mg of MDMA are considered high and 150mg of MDMA has turned fatal for many people. "MDMA gives a lasting kick for six hours," said Special Branch DySP K Sudhakaran. It increases the heart rate and blood pressure and helps boost energy and drop the inhibitions and that can lead to violent and sex crimes, he said.

Sustained use for one week can trigger depression, anxiety, loss of appetite, sleep disorder, and loss of interest in sex. It is more popular among students and youth because it is relatively cheaper and leaves no odour, said Sudhakaran. The price of MDMA depends on its potency. It is selling for Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 per gram depending on the quality, said Saxena. "But the top-notch product can go up to Rs 20,000," he said. One gram would last for 10 uses. "We have sent samples of MDMA seized from Ubaid and Shajahan for forensic test to know the potency of the drug," he said.