Calicut University to go ahead with plan to confer professorship on retired teachers

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Rejecting allegations of favouritism, the Calicut University has decided to go ahead with its plan to confer professorship on retired teachers with retrospective effect. The decision was taken at the syndicate meeting held here on Saturday. The university also decided to respond to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan who sought an explanation regarding its decision.

Khan had demanded the explanation after some organisations, including the Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC), alleged that move was intended to bestow professorship on higher education minister R Bindu. Bindu had courted controversy for claiming to be a professor. Though she sworn in as a professor in Pinarayi cabinet, the government had issued a modified order describing her as Dr Bindu.

UGC’s 2018 regulations does give allow universities to grant professorships to teachers of government and aided colleges as part of the career advancement programme. But this is applicable only to those in regular service. SUCC alleged that Bindu, who retired as an assistant professor from the Kerala Varma College in March 2021, cannot be given promotion as she no longer is in service.

However, the university authorities refuted all allegations. Syndicate members warned of legal actions against the organisations for levelling baseless allegations against the university. “The profossership will be bestowed on teachers based on their academic performance. A committee under the UGC will examine their qualifications. They will have to score at least 110 marks including PhD, researches and seminars. The varsity can not deny promotions to the retired teachers.

The university has decided to promote the teachers according to the UGC regulations and other allegations are politically motivated,” said K K Haneefa, a syndicate member. He said the higher education minister has not yet approached the university for the professorship, but she will be bestowed one only if she is qualified as per the UGC norms.