Kerala govt may take safe assembly route to amend Lok Ayukta

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Faced with mounting criticism, including from the CPI, the Left leadership is learnt to be contemplating the assembly route to amend the Lok Ayukta Act. In an obvious indication that the ordinance route to amend the act would not be a smooth affair, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has sought the government’s view on a number of contentious points in the ordinance.



The governor is learnt to have sent the memorandum submitted by the Opposition UDF to the government, with the Opposition having requested him not to sign the ordinance.

The Governor appears to be buying more time before taking a final call though sending such memorandums to the government seeking its view is a usual procedure. Meanwhile, there are indications that the government is considering plan B — the assembly route — to bring in the legislation. The Left leadership is weighing its options on the matter.

“The CPM has not responded to the criticism raised by the CPI yet. So far, the governor has not signed the ordinance. The LDF is waiting for a final decision on the same,” said a source. While the governor, currently in Lakshadweep, is slated to return to the state capital on February 1, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who landed in Dubai on Saturday, is likely to return after a week.

The assembly’s budget session is tentatively scheduled to begin on February 18. If the Governor takes more time to sign the ordinance, the government will be in a spot.“There’s a lack of clarity regarding the convening of the assembly session. The Covid scenario too will be taken into account before finalising the session,” said the source.

Left leadership begins efforts to pacify CPI

Law Minister P Rajeeve said the government has not taken any decision on moving a legislation in the assembly. Meanwhile, the Left leadership has begun efforts to assuage the CPI, which has been open in its criticism of the ordinance. The CPM may hold bilateral talks with the CPI to resolve the current crisis.

The CPM leadership is unhappy about CPI’s public criticism. The party pointed out that CPI ministers did not raise any objection when the issue came up twice before the cabinet for discussion. This dichotomy, along with the reasons for the ordinance, could be discussed in the bilateral talks.

V D Satheesan seeks Yechury’s intervention

T’Puram: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has shot off a letter to CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, urging him to direct the CPM-led government to refrain from going ahead with the “extremely regressive legislation” that will make the Lok Ayukta “toothless.”