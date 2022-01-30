Panel holds Kollam hospital guilty of medical negligence

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Holding a city-based hospital guilty of medical negligence, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission here has pronounced a verdict against the doctors who treated the patient. The commission ordered the three convicted doctors, including the MD of Ashtamudi Hospital and Trauma Care Centre, Mevaram, to pay compensation to the family of the 63-year-old patient who had died six years ago.

The commission asked hospital MD and neurosurgeon Jacob John, consultant cardiologist Rachel Daniel and physician Sudhakar to pay the compensation amount of Rs 7.5 lakh and six per cent interest on it to the wife and two kids of their patient Mohanan and observed that it was wrong on the part of the doctor to allow an unqualified person to treat a patient who had a heart attack.

“In view of the evidence submitted, it is clear that there was culpable negligence on the part of duty doctor Sudhakar in giving proper treatment to the complainant in the absence of a qualified cardiologist when he suffered a massive heart attack. The other opposite parties (the hospital MD and the cardiologist) failed in their duty at the time of emergency,” said E M Muhammed Ibrahim, commission president.

Mohanan, son of Janardhanan of Koottikkada, was rushed to Ashtamudi Hospital on October 26, 2014, after he felt chest pain while attending a marriage function. The patient himself insisted to his relatives that they take him there, as he was a patient of Rachel from 2010, said the complainant’s advocate G Prasanth Oachira.

When his relatives sought an appointment with Rachel after reaching the hospital, the staff, after enquiring with the doctor over phone, told them that she would not be available since it was a Sunday. Sudhakar, who was on duty that day, was instructed to handle the case. He admitted the patient to the ICU.

After the check-up, the doctor informed the relatives that it was a case of heart attack and administered an injection, said kin. When Mohanan regained consciousness, he found himself tied to the bed, on ventilator support and with a urinary catheter.

The cardiologist reached the hospital to check on her patient the next day. The complainant informed the commission that he overheard the doctor shouting at the duty doctor and later she removed the ventilator and urinary catheter. Following this, Mohanan developed several health issues like back pain and suffered from urinary incontinence. He even lost his tooth while removing the ventilator support. He also suffered from bilateral foot drop after the procedure.