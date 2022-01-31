STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
College student found hanging inside house

The body has been shifted to the district hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.

Published: 31st January 2022 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

Beena

Beena. (Express photo)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD : A 20-year-old girl was found hanging from the window grill of her house at Ummini near Railway colony on Sunday. According to relatives, Beena, a final year BCom student of a private college here, had allegedly died by suicide upset that the college authorities had refused to accept her examination fee. Family members found Beena hanging from the window grill after she did not emerge from the bathroom after taking her bath. Though she was rushed to the hospital, her life could not be saved.  

Beena is the daughter of Subramanian and Devaki. Her brother, Biju, alleged that Beena was clearly disturbed after her mother, who had gone to the college to pay the amount, informed her that the authorities did not accept the examination fees. According to him, the college officials only accepted the tuition fees and told his mother that the link to remit the exam fee was withdrawn. Relatives allege this led to the girl’s suicide.’

The body has been shifted to the district hospital mortuary for postmortem examination. The body will be handed over to the relatives on Monday. The police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the incident.  Meanwhile,  ABVP state joint secretary N V Arun demanded that action be taken against the private college in connection with the girl’s death. He said several private college managements were behaving inhumanely, though families are struggling to meet both ends due to the Covid outbreak. 

Comments

