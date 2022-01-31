Kerala actor abduction case: Dileep says iPhone sought by prosecution not in his possession

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Dileep on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that he was not able to comprehend which is the iPhone whose serial number is mentioned as item number one in the list provided by the prosecution.

"Such a phone is not in his possession or custody at present nor in the recent past. One Apple phone used by Dileep had stopped working much earlier and during his interrogation, he had informed the investigating team that the said mobile phone is not with him," Dileep's counsel Philip T Varghese stated before the court through a memo.

Dileep is an accused in the case registered for allegedly conspiring to murder the investigating officers in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case.

Dileep submitted that it is possible the phone stated as item number one could be that phone or the mobile phone taken from his house during the search by the Crime Branch on January 13. Besides, the phone mentioned as item number seven was not a phone used by his brother-in-law, but was the phone used by Krishnaprasad R, the other accused person in the case.

The High Court had directed actor Dileep, his brother and brother-in-law to produce their mobile phones before the Registrar General in a sealed box.

The court will hear the case and the anticipatory bail pleas filed by Dileep and others will consider by the high court later today.