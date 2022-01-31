STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala police seize over 460 kg ganja from Thrissur's Perambra village, arrest three persons

Sources in the police said that Shahin and team smuggled the ganja in large kits of paper in a lorry with a number plate reading KL 72 8224.

Published: 31st January 2022 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

The ganja seized by Thrissur Rural police team under Mission DAD. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Kerala police on Monday seized over 460 kg of ganja which was smuggled in a goods lorry from another state and arrested three persons for the crime at Perambra village in Thrissur district.

Thrissur Rural police team led the operation under Mission DAD (Drive Against Drugs) designed to create awareness against drug abuse and prevent its sale and smuggling. Police claimed that the seizure of such a big quantity of drugs was the first time in its history.

The arrested persons are Manappattu Lulu (32) a native of Kodungallur, Kuru Shahin (33), a native of Peringandur in Wadakkanchery, Cherukulathil Salim (37), a native of Malappuram. Sources in the police said that Shahin and team smuggled the ganja in large kits of paper in a lorry with a number plate reading KL 72 8224.

"We have registered nearly 60 cases in the district since our anti-narcotic drive started. With our intelligence network and constant vehicle checking, we were able to nab several drug peddlers. This is a significant haul. We have already started investigating their connection with other gangs. We are also probing the source of the drug," said Thrissur Rural SP Aishwarya Dongre.

Police said the ganja was procured from Andhra Pradesh at a rate of Rs 5,000 per kilogram. But when they sell it here, they would charge Rs 500 to 1,000/gm. The seizure was made following a tip-off received by Rural SP.

While Chalakudy DySP CR Santhosh led the team during the vehicle inspection, Kodakara CI Jayesh Balan, crime squad members, and civil police officers were part of the team.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mission DAD Drive against Drugs Thrissur rural police Kerala Police
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp