Kerala police seize over 460 kg ganja from Thrissur's Perambra village, arrest three persons

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Kerala police on Monday seized over 460 kg of ganja which was smuggled in a goods lorry from another state and arrested three persons for the crime at Perambra village in Thrissur district.

Thrissur Rural police team led the operation under Mission DAD (Drive Against Drugs) designed to create awareness against drug abuse and prevent its sale and smuggling. Police claimed that the seizure of such a big quantity of drugs was the first time in its history.

The arrested persons are Manappattu Lulu (32) a native of Kodungallur, Kuru Shahin (33), a native of Peringandur in Wadakkanchery, Cherukulathil Salim (37), a native of Malappuram. Sources in the police said that Shahin and team smuggled the ganja in large kits of paper in a lorry with a number plate reading KL 72 8224.

"We have registered nearly 60 cases in the district since our anti-narcotic drive started. With our intelligence network and constant vehicle checking, we were able to nab several drug peddlers. This is a significant haul. We have already started investigating their connection with other gangs. We are also probing the source of the drug," said Thrissur Rural SP Aishwarya Dongre.

Police said the ganja was procured from Andhra Pradesh at a rate of Rs 5,000 per kilogram. But when they sell it here, they would charge Rs 500 to 1,000/gm. The seizure was made following a tip-off received by Rural SP.

While Chalakudy DySP CR Santhosh led the team during the vehicle inspection, Kodakara CI Jayesh Balan, crime squad members, and civil police officers were part of the team.