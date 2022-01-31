STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spare investments in flagship projects from Fiscal Responsibility Act: Finance Minister

The state also requested the Centre to extend the exemptions given to cooperative banks from sections 269ss and 269t of Income Tax Act to cooperative societies. 

Published: 31st January 2022

Finance Minister K N Balagopal.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal. (File Photo | Vincent Pulickal)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has urged the Centre to exempt investments in flagship programmes from the Fiscal Responsibility Act. “There are state-specific infrastructure requirements which require substantial investment by mobilising resources from the open market. These borrowings for infrastructure development especially for the flagship programmes of the Government can be exempted from the Fiscal Responsibility Act,” Finance Minister K N Balagopal said in a representation to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.The Centre has also been asked to expedite approvals for SilverLine.

The state also requested the Centre to extend the exemptions given to cooperative banks from sections 269ss and 269t of Income Tax Act to cooperative societies.The state requested the Centre to announce special support to the Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme. Another major demand is a state-specific package to rejuvenate the agriculture and small-scale sectors in the backdrop of the pandemic. The state has asked the Centre to make the annual borrowing ceiling of the state “absolutely unconditional” and to bring it down gradually to 3% in 2025-26 by effecting a reduction of  0.25% each year. 

Borrowing ceiling 

The state has asked the Centre to make the annual borrowing ceiling of the state “absolutely unconditional” and to bring it down gradually to 3% in 2025-26 by effecting a reduction of  0.25% each year.

