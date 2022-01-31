STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wahhabis had conspired against Shihab Thangal, alleges Samastha

The video also alleged that Samastha was leading innocent Muslims to un-Islamic practices.

Published: 31st January 2022 02:44 AM

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) logo. (Photo | ANI)

By MP Prashanth
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema, or the EK faction of Sunnis, has alleged that Salafis, or Wahhabis, in Kerala had conspired against late Panakkad Syed Muhammad Ali Shihab Thangal, former state president of the IUML, and the most revered leader inside and outside the Muslim community.

In a video posted on Facebook, Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) working secretary Abdul Hameed Faizy said a video circulated in Saudi Arabia years ago had painted Thangal as the propagator of superstitions and un-Islamic practices in Kerala.Faizy said he watched the video again after seeing Wahhabis engaging in similar smear campaign against Sunni leader Rehmanthullah Qasimi, who is engaged in ‘exposing the Wahhabi terror.’ 

Translating Qasimi’s Malayalam speeches to Arabic, Wahhabis are spreading false narrative on social media to create an impression that the Sunni leader is speaking against the Saudi government. He said the Wahhabis in Kerala are using their clout in Saudi government to put Qasimi in trouble.

Faizy said the Wahhabis had used the same tactics against many other Sunnis leaders including K T Manu Musaliar, who was summoned by the Saudi police and was forced to spend some time in the police station.
“What they did to Panakkad Thangal was nothing but cruelty. He was an innocent and pious person who tried to mitigate the miseries of thousands of people,” Faizy said.He said the video in Arabic had accused that majority of the Muslim institutions in Kerala are leading Muslims to ‘shirk’ or polytheism, the gravest sin in Islam.

The video also alleged that Samastha was leading innocent Muslims to un-Islamic practices.“The video claimed that Panakkad Thangal was heading an organisation that leads Muslims in Kerala to shirk. It also secretly videographed Thangal’s spiritual healing session,” Faizy said.The SYS leader said the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen, the organization of the Wahhabis, did not spare even Thangal’s family including his son Panakkad Syed Munvvar Ali Shihab Thangal.

Faizy’s video against Wahhabism has come at a time when another group is stepping up their attack on Communism. The new edition of ‘Thelicham,’ the magazine being brought out by the students of Darul Huda Islamic University, is entirely devoted to discussing the dangers of Communism.Persons including Jama’at-e-Islami leader C Dawood is writing articles in the issue. Samastha mushawara (consultative body) member Dr Bahaudeen Nadvi Kooriyad is the Vice-Chancellor of Darul Huda University.

Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema IUML Wahhabis Shihab Thangal
