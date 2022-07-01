3k fit for swimming ‘grace’, dept undecided

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A day after a man and his son died while the latter was learning swimming to improve his chances for Plus-One admission, the Kozhikode District Sports Council cancelled its swimming tryouts on Thursday. The move followed General Education Minister V Sivankutty’s statement in the assembly that the department was yet to decide on awarding grace marks to students proficient in swimming for Plus-One admission this year. He said the department had not tasked any agency with issuing such certificates.

Meanwhile, the council had already issued certificates to over 3,000 students in two weeks, including on Thursday. “We got the directive to discontinue the tests by evening,” said District Sports Council president O Rajagopal.

Anil P M, Kozhikode regional deputy director of Higher Secondary Education, said the department has been considering the swimming grace marks for Plus-One admission process for the past six years.

Started tests 15 days ago: Dist sports council prez

“The provision is included in the government’s Plus One prospectus every year. This year’s prospectus is yet to be published. The district sports council started the tests before the prospectus was published as is the usual practice,” said Anil P M, Kozhikode regional deputy director of Higher Secondary Education.

The council members said they have been following the instructions of higher authorities in the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs. “The practice of asking for swimming skills certificates began after the Thattekkad boat tragedy of 2007 in which 15 students and three teachers died.

The government promoted swimming to ensure students’ safety. We started the tests 15 days ago considering the high number of participants in north Kerala and were planning to conduct it till July 8,” said Rajagopal. “On one of the days this week, around 760 students came to appear for the test. On Thursday, around 400 students took the tests in Nadakkavu and Meppayur,” he said. (With inputs from T’Puram)