STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

3k fit for swimming ‘grace’, dept undecided

Meanwhile, the council had already issued certificates to over 3,000 students in two weeks, including on Thursday.

Published: 01st July 2022 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Swimming

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A day after a man and his son died while the latter was learning swimming to improve his chances for Plus-One admission, the Kozhikode District Sports Council cancelled its swimming tryouts on Thursday. The move followed General Education Minister V Sivankutty’s statement in the assembly that the department was yet to decide on awarding grace marks to students proficient in swimming for Plus-One admission this year. He said the department had not tasked any agency with issuing such certificates.

Meanwhile, the council had already issued certificates to over 3,000 students in two weeks, including on Thursday. “We got the directive to discontinue the tests by evening,” said District Sports Council president O Rajagopal.

Anil P M, Kozhikode regional deputy director of Higher Secondary Education, said the department has been considering the swimming grace marks for Plus-One admission process for the past six years.

Started tests 15 days ago: Dist sports council prez

“The provision is included in the government’s Plus One prospectus every year. This year’s prospectus is yet to be published. The district sports council started the tests before the prospectus was published as is the usual practice,” said Anil P M, Kozhikode regional deputy director of Higher Secondary Education.  

The council members said they have been following the instructions of higher authorities in the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs. “The practice of asking for swimming skills certificates began after the Thattekkad boat tragedy of 2007 in which 15 students and three teachers died.

The government promoted swimming to ensure students’ safety. We started the tests 15 days ago considering the high number of participants in north Kerala and were planning to conduct it till July 8,” said Rajagopal. “On one of the days this week, around 760 students came to appear for the test. On Thursday, around 400 students took the tests in Nadakkavu and Meppayur,” he said.  (With inputs from T’Puram)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp