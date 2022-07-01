STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eco Sensitive Zone: Kerala to move SC with modification plea, explore new law

A high-level panel has been appointed to take up the matter with the Union government.

Published: 01st July 2022 03:47 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the state witnessing unrest over the Supreme Court verdict making an Eco Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of one kilometre mandatory around protected forests, Kerala will approach the apex court with a modification petition. The state government has also decided to explore the possibility of bringing in a law to protect the human habitats in these regions. A high-level panel has been appointed to take up the matter with the Union government.

A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday directed the advocate-general to look into the possibility of coming up with such a piece of legislation. The state had earlier submitted a recommendation to the Centre seeking to redraw the ESZs exempting human habitats. The recommendation will be submitted to the central empowered committee within a week.

The CM has directed the principal chief conservator of forests to compile details of the existing buildings and ongoing construction activities in the ESZs. The details should be submitted before the SC within the time limit set by the court. The state government has decided to inform the Centre and the empowered committee about Kerala’s peculiar scenario. The high-level meeting also created a high-level panel to hold continuous dialogues with the Union government to get a favourable verdict from the apex court.

The panel consists of the forest minister, chief secretary, forest secretary and chief wildlife warden.
In addition to Forest Minister A K Saseendran, the meeting was attended by chief secretary V P Joy, advocate-general K Gopalakrishna Kurup, forest principal secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha, head of forest force Bennichan Thomas and chief wildlife warden Ganga Singh.

Supreme Court Kerala Eco Sensitive Zone
Comments

