Five-year rule ends this woman police dog handler's dream

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department’s decision to transfer officers who have completed five years of service with the Kerala Police Academy in Thrissur has shattered senior civil police officer Bindu V C’s dreams of becoming the first female dog handler with the state force. Bindu had enrolled for the nine-month training programme in November but was forced to drop out last week with less than two months of training left.

A source with the Police Academy said Bindu, along with three policemen, were undergoing training to become dog handlers when the department decided to transfer her. Though the department protocol envisages transferring officers on the completion of five years service at one post, those working with technical wings are often exempted.

Sources said former DGPs have issued several circulars barring the removal of dog handlers from the dog squad without strong reasons as parting ways with their handlers could put young pups under mental and emotional stress.

In Bindu’s case, she was undergoing training with a seven-month-old Belgian Malinois, which has been showing indications of mental stress ever since her removal from the course, said a source.Canines bond with their handlers only when they associate with them from a very tender age, an officer pointed out. Bindu began looking after the Belgian Malinois when it was just 35 days old. Separating the dog from a handler with whom it had developed a strong bond will also affect its performance, the source pointed out.

“There is also a financial angle to it. Each dog has two handlers and the government has so far spent about Rs 30 lakh on training four handlers, including Bindu, with two dogs. If their training is stopped and four new candidates are brought in for a new course, the government will again have to spend the same amount. It’s a waste of resources,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Bindu refused to comment on the matter citing department rules.