Govt, Opposition lock horns over SC verdict on buffer zone

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government and the Opposition traded charges in the assembly on Thursday over the Supreme Court decision mandating an eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of one-km around protected forests.After the permission to discuss the matter through an adjournment motion was turned down, the opposition staged a walk out in protest.The argument centred around who the previous UDF government or the LDF dispensation-- stood for protecting the interests of people living in the affected areas.

The Opposition claimed that in 2013, the then UDF government had decided to fully exempt the inhabited areas from ESZ. They alleged that the LDF government, in 2019, decided to include inhabited areas as well.The government blamed the then UDF dispensation for recommending an area of 0-12 km from the border as ESZ and claimed it was the first Pinarayi Vijayan government that reduced the range to 0-1 km in 2019. Giving notice for the motion, Congress MLA Sunny Joseph said the restrictions that will come into effect following the apex court verdict will be unbearable for a state like Kerala where 30% of the total area is covered by forests.

He said that many urban areas in the state, that share border with the forests, will be affected if the order is implemented. The only solution is to fully exempt inhabited areas from ESZ, he said.Forest Minister A K Saseendran said adequate avenues are still open for the state to raise its concerns before the Supreme Court.

“The Supreme Court verdict itself has kept the door open for the state to address its grievances,” he said. Meanwhile, as many as 22 proposals on ESZ, backed by adequate statistical info, are being considered by the Union government. The state has been advised to bring these proposals before the court, Saseedran said.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan extended full support from the Opposition to ensure inhabited areas are fully exempted. However, his final remarks that the LDF was more interested in plundering forest wealth, by citing the Muttil tree felling incident, triggered heated exchanges from both sides. The question hour too saw an argument between Saseendran and Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan on the issue.

The previous UDF government led by Oommen Chandy took a decision in 2013 to recommend an area of zero to 12 km from the forest border as eco-sensitive area.

The Chandy government had also asked the Union Government to exempt inhabited areas from the purview of eco-sensitive areas. The UDF government also sent a 16-item recommendation to the Union Ministry of Forests and Environment.

The LDF government under Pinarayi Vijayan, however, brought in a change in the eco-sensitive area around protected forests. As per the decision taken by the Left cabinet in 2019, the eco-sensitive zone was reduced from zero to one km. A government order was also issued in this regard. Later in 2020 the government further revised the decision to fully exempt inhabited areas and submitted a proposal to the Centre.