STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

KCBC delegation calls on Pinarayi, raises apprehension

In the memorandum they informed him that lakhs of people would be rendered homeless if they are evicted from their lands.

Published: 01st July 2022 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A delegation from the Kerala Catholic Bishop Council called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his chamber in the Legislative Assembly and conveyed their apprehension in the buffer zone issue. In the memorandum they informed him that lakhs of people would be rendered homeless if they are evicted from their lands.

The delegation highlighted that when the state is known to have protected the forest and its inhabitants, the law being practised in north Indian states is being imposed on Kerala which is against ‘social justice.’ After the meeting the delegation members said that Pinarayi gave them a patient hearing and promised to do the needful.

“We urged the chief minister to file a review petition before the Supreme Court seeking revision in the eco sensitive zone norm and also pass a resolution by convening a special Legislative Assembly session. A special delegation should be constituted and deputed to convince the Central cabinet about the need for revising norms.

A study should be held on a war-footing and the result should be submitted to the Centre,” said Father Jacob G Palappilly, official spokesperson of the KCBC.The delegation had also called on Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and Forest Minister A K Saseendran.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan KCBC
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp