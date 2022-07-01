KCBC delegation calls on Pinarayi, raises apprehension

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A delegation from the Kerala Catholic Bishop Council called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his chamber in the Legislative Assembly and conveyed their apprehension in the buffer zone issue. In the memorandum they informed him that lakhs of people would be rendered homeless if they are evicted from their lands.

The delegation highlighted that when the state is known to have protected the forest and its inhabitants, the law being practised in north Indian states is being imposed on Kerala which is against ‘social justice.’ After the meeting the delegation members said that Pinarayi gave them a patient hearing and promised to do the needful.

“We urged the chief minister to file a review petition before the Supreme Court seeking revision in the eco sensitive zone norm and also pass a resolution by convening a special Legislative Assembly session. A special delegation should be constituted and deputed to convince the Central cabinet about the need for revising norms.

A study should be held on a war-footing and the result should be submitted to the Centre,” said Father Jacob G Palappilly, official spokesperson of the KCBC.The delegation had also called on Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and Forest Minister A K Saseendran.