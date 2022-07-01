Kuzhalnadan unrelenting, seeks Pinarayi’s answers to two questions

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the Muvattupuzha MLA of the Congress released the edited details of the website of the company owned by Veena Thaikkandiyil, Mathew Kuzhalnadan sought Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s clarifications on the allegations against his daughter.

In a Facebook post, Mathew Kuzhalnadan asked the CM why he had used the diplomatic channel to take the forgotten baggage during his trip to the UAE.He also demanded to know why PricewaterhouseCoopers director Jaick Balakumar’s name was taken out from the Exalogic Solutions’ website. The MLA also posted a video of Tuesday’s discussion on the adjournment motion in the assembly in his Facebook page.

“Even after two days of discussions and war of words, these questions remain to be answered. The CM had termed the allegations a blatant lie and utter nonsense. Since he has not replied, I am putting these questions before the public to decide which one is a blatant lie and which one is utter nonsense,” said Mathew Kuzhalnadan.

Congress state president K Sudhakaran also rallied behind the legislator in a Facebook post. Taking a dig at the CM, Sudhakaran urged him to approach his numerous advisers to prepare a reply to the questions posed by the Opposition.

“Kerala is eagerly awaiting the reply from Pinarayi. If he continues to growl in the old Parapram goonda style, it will only leave even the CPM’s new-generation MLAs in splits. Mathew Kuzhalnadan who had raised the allegations on the floor of the legislative assembly has come up with further evidence against Pinarayi. Now it is his turn to reply,” said Sudhakaran.