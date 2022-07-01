STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Protocol violation in CM-diplomat meet: V Muraleedharan

Muraleedharan also alleged that there was a larger conspiracy behind the decision to transport the CM’s gifts using a foreign national with diplomatic immunity.

MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has said that the CM had violated protocol by hosting the UAE consul-general at Cliff House, his official residence.

“The CM and other ministers maintained relationship with the consul-general with ulterior motives,” Muraleedharan said while participating in Express Dialogues in Kochi.He said Pinarayi had admitted that the UAE consul-general had visited his house several times.

“The diplomatic handbook of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) says that foreign missions should not interact directly with state governments. As someone who has taken the oath of allegiance to the Indian Constitution, the CM has the duty to tell the consul-general that he should communicate through the MEA. On what authority did Pinarayi and other ministers meet the consul-general?” he asked.

Muraleedharan also alleged that there was a larger conspiracy behind the decision to transport the CM’s gifts using a foreign national with diplomatic immunity. “If the CM forgot to take the gifts during his trip to the UAE, a state government official should have been entrusted with the job to transport the items. The foreign national was given the task to ensure that if there is any probe in future, it doesn’t reach the CM,” Muraleedharan said.

