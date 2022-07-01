Results within a month, mark lists in 15 days, suggests higher education exam panel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Publishing results within 30 days of the conduct of the last exam and issuing provisional degree certificates and mark lists within 15 days of publication of results are some of the major recommendations in the final report of the commission appointed by the government to suggest reforms to the examination system in the higher education sector.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu, who received the commission’s report, said the government would soon begin implementing the recommendations in consultation with various universities. The commission was headed by MG University Pro-Vice-Chancellor C T Aravindakumar and had Kerala University Registrar K Anilkumar, KTU Registrar A Praveen and Calicut University former registrar C L Joshi.

Advocating the adoption of Outcome Based Education, the report proposes modern assessment methods suiting the learning outcomes of each course and the development of syllabus and evaluation strategies by colleges in due course. A uniform grading pattern by all universities for UG and PG programmes has been proposed. Completion of UG, PG admissions by June/July and issuance of Unique Student ID by universities from the admission stage have been mooted.

The report recommends evolving a uniform and effective system to transfer students’ academic credits, increasing the weightage of internal assessment to 40% and removing classroom attendance as a yardstick for evaluation. The results of the internal assessment exam should be published at least two weeks before the final semester exams. The commission has proposed the evaluation of a few term-end exams by the colleges themselves and implementing a minimum mark requirement for passing final semester exams.