KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Thursday admitted an appeal filed by S Kiran Kumar, who was convicted for driving his wife Vismaya to suicide after dowry harassment and domestic abuse, seeking to set aside the 10 years’ imprisonment awarded to him by the Kollam Additional Sessions Court.

In his appeal, Kiran Kumar said there was no proof to suggest that he had demanded or accepted dowry in any manner. The prosecution failed to furnish any evidence of the unlawful demand, the plea stated.