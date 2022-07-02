STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
13-member team to track down AKG Centre attacker

Published: 02nd July 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan checking the spot on the boundary wall of AKG Centre where an explosive was thrown the previous night. PA Mohamed Riyas and T P Ramakrishnan are also seen | Vincent P

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 13-member special team led by District Crime Records Bureau (DCRB) assistant commissioner J K Dinil has been formed to probe Thursday night’s attack on AKG Centre, the CPM state headquarters.The probe will be directly monitored by a senior officer and will be assisted by cyber experts as it warrants analysis of phone call details and retrieval of data from mobile towers located in the vicinity of AKG Centre.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and the LDF condemned the attack on Friday, with the CM vowing to bring those behind the incident to book. Protests were also held across the state against the incident. State Congress president K Sudhakaran, however, alleged the entire incident was scripted by LDF convener E P Jayarajan.

Though the suspect who hurled the explosive that struck the gate of the building remains unidentified, the police said they have managed to trace the route he took after the attack, through Kunnukuzhy up to the Medical College junction. The suspect stuck mostly to sub routes, which, investigators felt, was aimed at avoiding the powerful surveillance cameras. One of the night vision cameras installed near Pottakkuzhi captured a vague image of the number plate of the suspect’s two-wheeler, it is learnt. Efforts are on to decipher it.

Explosive: Need forensic test

Though the CPM leadership had alleged that potent explosives were used in the attack, the police remained non-committal and said the type of explosives used could be ascertained only after forensic examination. The Cantonment police on Friday registered a case under the Explosives Act and IPC 436, which deals with mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy the building. City Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar said security has been tightened in the city following the incident. Sources said security cover has been enhanced in sensitive pockets and around party offices, such as the KPCC headquarters at Vellayambalam.

