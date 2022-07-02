STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Bid by anti-Left forces to create trouble: CPM

Party tones down attack on Congress | Feels blaming Congress will naturally exonerate other anti-Left forces like RSS and SDPI; attack part of move with vested political interests

Published: 02nd July 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

DYFI workers taking out a protest march in the wake of the attack on AKG Centre. DYFI national president A A Rahim and Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran are also seen | Vincent P

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the AKG Centre attack, the CPM leadership has trained its guns on right-wing forces for deliberately indulging in violence to prevent the state’s developmental initiatives by creating provocation.

Taking a deviation from its initial stance, the Left has toned down its attack on the Congress for the incident. LDF convener EP Jayarajan who had pinned the blame on the Congress minutes after the attack on Thursday night, visibly mellowed down the rhetoric on Friday. Though Jayarajan hit out at the Congress on Friday too, it was more of an attack against Congress state president K Sudhakaran for his remarks on the incident.

It seems the CPM leadership is not keen on putting the blame only on the Congress, till such time the probe agencies do not arrive at a definite conclusion. The party top leadership feels that the Congress will not indulge in such an attack, especially hours before Rahul Gandhi’s scheduled visit to the state. Blaming the Congress will also naturally exonerate other anti-Left forces like the RSS and the SDPI, a possibility the CPM is not ready to forego yet.

“The party has not singled out the Congress to blame. The party secretariat suspects it to be the handiwork of anti-Left forces. At the same time, the party is looking at statements made by certain Congress leaders in the immediate aftermath of the attack. Such  statements by senior Congress leaders including Congress state president are suspicious,” said a senior leader.

The CPM available secretariat which met here on Friday observed that the attack is part of a move with vested political interests. It’s being carried out as a continuation of the ongoing allegations and personal attacks against the chief minister. The attack on party offices, burning party flags, attacking the chief minister in the aircraft and attack on party headquarters are part of a deliberate move to provoke party cadres, said the secretariat.  The secretariat however observed that despite the attack on CPM headquarters, the UDF leadership has failed to reject and disown the attack. “Not only did the Congress state president make a statement justifying the attackers, anti-Left forces have rather taken an open stance to facilitate them further,” said the secretariat in a statement. The CPM leadership urged the party cadres to isolate such attackers through peaceful campaigns.

UDF, BJP, other communal parties and Left extremists are working together to prevent the state’s development. Organised attempts are being made to bring together all individuals and groups with an anti-left approach, alleged CPM state secretariat.

CM, Yechury condemn attack
Condemning the attack, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said strict directives have been given to the police to bring the culprits to book. He pointed out that the attack on the headquarters of the biggest political party in the state is part of a deliberate move to create provocation and disrupt peace. He assured that the culprits and those behind them would be identified.

“AKG and the office named after him are emotionally close to the hearts of people and similar progressive organisations. Their attempt has been to hurt this very emotion and create provocation. Party workers should not fall into such traps,” said Pinarayi.

CPM general  secretary Sitaram Yechury strongly condemned the attack on the AKG Centre. “We are confident that the government will investigate thoroughly and punish the culprits. We shall organise peaceful protests, while guarding against falling prey to any provocation,” tweeted Yechury.

The attack is part of a hidden plan to sabotage the ongoing developmental initiatives by the Left government, alleged LDF convener E P Jayarajan. All such provocative activities are part of a move to create an environment that is not conducive to developmental activities. Jayarajan alleged that K Sudhakaran, who had not disowned the attack on the chief minister earlier, is now justifying the attack on AKG Centre. There should be major protests against such moves that promote violence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp