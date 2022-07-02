Bid by anti-Left forces to create trouble: CPM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the AKG Centre attack, the CPM leadership has trained its guns on right-wing forces for deliberately indulging in violence to prevent the state’s developmental initiatives by creating provocation.

Taking a deviation from its initial stance, the Left has toned down its attack on the Congress for the incident. LDF convener EP Jayarajan who had pinned the blame on the Congress minutes after the attack on Thursday night, visibly mellowed down the rhetoric on Friday. Though Jayarajan hit out at the Congress on Friday too, it was more of an attack against Congress state president K Sudhakaran for his remarks on the incident.

It seems the CPM leadership is not keen on putting the blame only on the Congress, till such time the probe agencies do not arrive at a definite conclusion. The party top leadership feels that the Congress will not indulge in such an attack, especially hours before Rahul Gandhi’s scheduled visit to the state. Blaming the Congress will also naturally exonerate other anti-Left forces like the RSS and the SDPI, a possibility the CPM is not ready to forego yet.

“The party has not singled out the Congress to blame. The party secretariat suspects it to be the handiwork of anti-Left forces. At the same time, the party is looking at statements made by certain Congress leaders in the immediate aftermath of the attack. Such statements by senior Congress leaders including Congress state president are suspicious,” said a senior leader.

The CPM available secretariat which met here on Friday observed that the attack is part of a move with vested political interests. It’s being carried out as a continuation of the ongoing allegations and personal attacks against the chief minister. The attack on party offices, burning party flags, attacking the chief minister in the aircraft and attack on party headquarters are part of a deliberate move to provoke party cadres, said the secretariat. The secretariat however observed that despite the attack on CPM headquarters, the UDF leadership has failed to reject and disown the attack. “Not only did the Congress state president make a statement justifying the attackers, anti-Left forces have rather taken an open stance to facilitate them further,” said the secretariat in a statement. The CPM leadership urged the party cadres to isolate such attackers through peaceful campaigns.

UDF, BJP, other communal parties and Left extremists are working together to prevent the state’s development. Organised attempts are being made to bring together all individuals and groups with an anti-left approach, alleged CPM state secretariat.

CM, Yechury condemn attack

Condemning the attack, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said strict directives have been given to the police to bring the culprits to book. He pointed out that the attack on the headquarters of the biggest political party in the state is part of a deliberate move to create provocation and disrupt peace. He assured that the culprits and those behind them would be identified.

“AKG and the office named after him are emotionally close to the hearts of people and similar progressive organisations. Their attempt has been to hurt this very emotion and create provocation. Party workers should not fall into such traps,” said Pinarayi.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury strongly condemned the attack on the AKG Centre. “We are confident that the government will investigate thoroughly and punish the culprits. We shall organise peaceful protests, while guarding against falling prey to any provocation,” tweeted Yechury.

The attack is part of a hidden plan to sabotage the ongoing developmental initiatives by the Left government, alleged LDF convener E P Jayarajan. All such provocative activities are part of a move to create an environment that is not conducive to developmental activities. Jayarajan alleged that K Sudhakaran, who had not disowned the attack on the chief minister earlier, is now justifying the attack on AKG Centre. There should be major protests against such moves that promote violence.