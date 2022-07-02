Kerala HC criticises KSRTC trade unions over protests

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Friday criticised KSRTC trade unions for staging protests disrupting the functioning of the corporation when the court is trying to resolve the issues. The court came down heavily on the Kerala State Road Transport Employees Association (CITU) for holding a dharna in front of the corporation head office blocking the entry of the staff and CMD.

“It’s not fair. I will not be happy when the members carry out trade union activities at a time when the court is trying to find a solution. If the unions are on a warpath, the writ petition against the delay in disbursing salary will stand deferred. I will not pass orders and won’t press the government either. If your intention is that the High Court should not get the credit, fair enough, I may withdraw the orders,” said Justice Devan Ramachandran.

The court issued the order on a petition seeking a directive to the KSRTC to pay salaries to the employees in time. “If you see that the HC is in the process of helping, you should stand with it. Then why are you organising dharna and all,” asked the court.

When the case came up for hearing, the court told the counsel for the Kerala State Road Transport Employees Association that the unions should have stopped the strike when the court directed the corporation to pay the salaries of drivers, conductors and stores and mechanical staff by July 5. The court orally observed that if the unions go ahead with disruptive activities, the court would stop considering the case.

Counsel for the association submitted that the dharna started even before the court passed its first order. The counsel, however, said taking note of the efforts taken by the court, the association was willing to cease all such actions against the KSRTC and await the final decision of the government in this matter.