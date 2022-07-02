Kozhikode sports councils cancel swimming tests; efforts of over 23,000 go in vain

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Following Education Minister V Sivankutty’s statement that the education department has not assigned any agency to issue swimming efficiency certificates for Plus One admission this year, the district sports councils across the state cancelled their swimming tests from Friday.

At the same time, a source with the sports council said the district units — based on higher authorities’ instructions— had issued swimming efficiency certificates to around 23,800 students for Plus One admission till Thursday. Now, the students and their parents are worried about the admission process.

“My daughter secured A+ grades for all subjects in the SSLC exams. Yet we went for the swimming test to get admission in a nearby school. Around 150 students were present for the test at the East Nadakkavu swimming pool,” said Sini P, whose daughter Krishnananda received the swimming certificate on June 26. The Koyilandi resident said, every day, hundreds of students -- including those who don’t know how to swim -- attended the tests in Kozhikode to make use of every possible way to secure a Plus One seat.

“We don’t know what changes the state government is going to implement in the new Plus One admission prospectus. Due to these confusions, the efforts of parents, students and even coaches have gone in vain,” Sini said.

While southern districts -- including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kottayam — and northern districts — including Palakkad, Kannur and Kasaragod — were yet to conduct the swimming tests, Malappuram district alone had issued around 20,000 certificates. In Kozhikode district, more than 3,000 students received the certificates. All the district sports councils had planned to complete the swimming tests by July first week. “The swimming tests are conducted every year. In Kozhikode, the tests began 15 days ago and were planned to continue till July 8, considering the thousands of applicants,” said Kozhikode District Sports Council president O Rajagopal.