Medisep for govt staff, pensioners rolled out

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Medisep, the cashless health insurance scheme for government employees and pensioners came into effect on Friday. The scheme covers 11.34 lakh beneficiaries and their dependents, together 33-35 lakh people. Empanelment of hospitals is on and over 300 hospitals, including 15 outside the state, have joined the scheme.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his inaugural address, said the scheme had social and political relevance as well. “The government wants to be a model employer who takes care of the social security of employees. The argument that governments should withdraw from welfare activities is gaining strength worldwide. But we are following an alternative policy in many sectors. It is reflected in this scheme also,” he said.

During his speech, the CM got upset with the drum beats outside the venue. He stopped the speech for a brief time. He continued the speech when the organisers asked drummers to stop performance. “I’m not commenting on this now,” an angry CM said.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal presided over the function. He said the Medisep would also help beneficiaries get treatment from non-empanelled hospitals in emergency cases like accident, stroke or other emergencies. Ministers Roshy Augustine, Ahammed Devarkovil, A K Saseendran and Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Rajesh Kumar Singh attended the function.