Molestation in train: Search on for remaining two accused

Published: 02nd July 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Having arrested three persons for molesting a 16-year-old girl and manhandling her father on board the Ernakulam-Guruvyaur Special Express train on June 25, the Railway Police on Friday said they have identified two more culprits.

The three arrested --- all natives of Chalakudy --- are Joy of Kuttikkad, Sijo Anto of Ilanjikkal and Suresh of Odathuvettil. They were remanded in judicial custody. The police will soon file an application in the court, seeking their custody for evidence collection and detailed interrogation.

“We have collected the details of the two persons who are absconding. They also belong to Chalakudy in Thrissur. We are tracking their movement,” said a senior police officer with the Ernakulam Government Railway Police. They used to travel with the arrested daily on train and are season ticket holders. The incident took place around 7.50pm on June 25 when the train left the Ernakulam North railway station.

