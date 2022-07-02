Palakkad: Six held for beating youth to death

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Six persons, including the son of a panchayat member, were arrested by Agali police on Friday in connection with the death of a youth, a native of Kodungalloor, who was beaten up by a gang in Narassimukku near Agali, Attappadi. Police said four more persons were involved in the incident and they would be arrested soon.

The gang members beat up the youth who had promised to purchase a gun and give it to them but did not do so. The youth who was beaten up and killed was Nandakishore, 26, a native of Kodungalloor.



The police said that it was the financial dealings related to the purchase of a gun which led to the beating up of two youths, one of whom succumbed to injuries. The deceased youth had taken Rs 1 lakh from the accused youths promising to give them a gun. However, they did not give the gun or give back the money, the police said.