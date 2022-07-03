Kerala dowry harassment: Youth held for abetting suicide of fiancee

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Pooyapally police on Saturday arrested a 25-year-old youth for abetment of suicide, two months after his fiance died by suicide.

Anish has been absconding for two months. He was arrested after the Sessions Court and the High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

According to the police, Anish was in a relationship with a young woman for some time. He along with his relatives approached his fiancee's family with a marriage proposal. However, her father cited financial difficulties as a hindrance to solemnizing the marriage. However, Anish's relative proposed a simple ceremony and fixed the marriage after six months.

Later, Anish started harassing his fiancee for dowry. The police said that he used to continuously harass her with dowry demands. Both of them used to fight about this during regular phone conversations. The girl was psychologically disturbed and hence took the extreme step, said the police.

Following this, the girl's father launched a complaint against Anish with the Kollam Rural SP. Based on the girl's suicide note and other digital evidence, the Pooyapally police registered a case under IPC section 306 for abatement of suicide.