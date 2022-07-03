Out on bail, PC George fires fresh salvo against Pinarayi, daughter Veena

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could create major political turmoil in the state, Kerala Janapaksham leader P C George has raised serious corruption charges against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter Veena Vijayan.

Unleashing a scathing attack on Pinarayi, minutes after the court granted him bail, George alleged an unholy nexus between Pinarayi and controversial businessman Faris Aboobacker, a name that was often discussed in state politics, in connection with a slew of issues as well as internal tussle in the CPM. George alleged that Faris Aboobacker was behind the recent case against him. “Faris is controlling Pinarayi’s investments. He was earlier in Chennai and is now operating from the US. Central agencies should probe Pinarayi’s regular US trips. It should be suspected whether Pinarayi has a role in the investments made by Faris in the US,” he said.

Speaking to the media, George said he would file a complaint against the Chief Minister before Central agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate. The agencies should conduct a detailed investigation into the CM’s financial transactions and his American links. It should be suspected whether the financial dealings were made through Exalogic Solutions, a firm operated by Chief Minister’s daughter Veena Vijayan.

“There are sufficient grounds to suspect that not only the chief minister, but also his wife and daughter have a role in the gold smuggling case. Central agencies should conduct investigations into the financial source of Veena Vijayan’s company,” he said. George also alleged corruption in the Vizhinjam Port project. Pinarayi who once opposed the project later came out in support of the same, he pointed out. George said he would fully cooperate with the investigation into the harassment complaint against him. George also apologised to a journalist against whom he had made some rude remarks when she challenged him for naming the complainant, while the police were taking him into custody.

The new allegations by George at a time when the Left Front and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are on the defensive, following allegations in the gold smuggling case, are sure to create a fresh headache to the CPM. With the state assembly in session, the Opposition UDF is sure to create a ruckus over these in the House in a bid to further corner the ruling front.