Pinarayi urges MPs to raise Nemom terminal issue in Parliament

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged MPs from the state to raise the Nemom coaching terminal issue in Parliament.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged MPs from the state to raise the Nemom co

Published: 03rd July 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged MPs from the state to raise the Nemom coaching terminal issue in Parliament. The Railways had decided to drop the project recently. The CM  was speaking at the MPs’ conference on Saturday ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament which will be held from July 18 to August 13.

He said that there is no progress when it comes to railway development in the state. He recalled that many of the projects being announced are not materialising. Pinarayi said that new trains, new railway lines and extension of railway lines are not happening. Hence he urged all MPs from the state to put pressure on the Central government.

“There should be possible interventions from the MPs in all environment issues”, he said.

