Retirement age of judicial officers: Kerala HC rejects plea

The Kerala High Court has observed that the allegation in a petition that some of the judges were hand in glove with criminals and had obtained post-retirement appointments was very serious.

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has observed that the allegation in a petition that some of the judges were hand in glove with criminals and had obtained post-retirement appointments was very serious.The court made the remarks while dismissing a petition filed by Abdul Jaleel, of Kozhikode, who appeared as party-in-person, seeking a directive to the Central government to take steps to increase the retirement age of judges of the Supreme Court, High Courts and all judicial officers to 75 years. The petitioner also sought a directive to the Centre to take steps to ensure that judicial officers do not accept any post in the government after retirement.

According to the petitioner, the government should raise the retirement age of judicial officers to 75 years, if necessary, by amending the Constitution. An order should be passed to the effect that judicial officers do not accept any post under the government or otherwise after their retirement from service and also an order may be passed by this court to that effect.

Besides, that order should be in force till a statutory provision is made in this regard. He also sought that a division bench of the Supreme Court should be established in all High Courts in the country to ensure speedy justice to poor people.

