IMD predicts more rains till July 6 in Kerala; orange alert for Idukki, Thrissur and Kozhikode

All districts except Wayanad, Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam may get heavy rain on Tuesday.

Published: 04th July 2022 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 02:29 AM   |  A+A-

Monsoon rain

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast heavy rain in the state at least till July 6 and issued orange or yellow alerts for most districts. Orange alert has been issued in Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod and Malappuram on Monday.

All districts except Wayanad, Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam may get heavy rain on Tuesday. Thunder and lightning are likely during the period. Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed most parts of the state on Sunday. Experts said conditions have become favourable for the strengthening of monsoon.

"The monsoon trough has become active towards the southern side. The cyclonic circulation over south Jharkhand is likely to develop into a low pressure area. As a result, wind speed is likely to increase over the Arabian Sea and will result in more rain," said Rajeevan Erikkulam, meteorologist with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

Comments

