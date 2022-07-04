STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Army aspirants move Kerala HC against Agnipath scheme

All the 23 petitioners have successfully completed the physical examination as per the criteria. 

Published: 04th July 2022

Police detain Army aspirants staging a protest against the Agnipath scheme, which envisages recruiting soldiers for a period of four years, near the War Memorial in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Twenty-three youngsters, who have successfully completed the physical examination for selection to the Indian Army, on Monday approached the Kerala High Court against the Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme for armed forces. They also sought a directive not to implement the scheme.

The petitioners -- Abymon Varghese of Idukki and others -- submitted that the commanding officer and army recruiting office had issued admit cards to them for recruitment. The physical examination of the petitioners was conducted at Thiruvananthapuram from February 28, 2021, onwards. They had successfully completed the examination as per the criteria. They were directed to remain present on the date for the medical examination. The petitioners are the NCC 'C' certificate holders. The Common Entrance Examination (CEE) was scheduled to be conducted from April 25, 2021, onwards and it was postponed amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Later it was rescheduled for July 25 last year. Meanwhile, some of the candidates were informed that being NCC 'C' certificate holders are exempted from appearing in the CEE exam.

According to the petitioners, being NCC 'C' certificate holders, they are eligible for the posts and they are waiting for the call letter to join the Indian Army for the last two years. However, the Ministry of Defence has issued a notification implementing a new scheme- "Agnipath"- for recruitment into the Armed forces. The notification also clarified that all pending processes including CEE for the previous recruitment years stand cancelled. It stated that all eligible candidates were required to apply fresh for recruitment through the scheme.

The move of the union government was against the rules followed by the Indian Army and also against the interest of the public and the nation, wherein the petitioners are the scapegoat which amounts to great irregularity and injustice to them. The non-selection of the petitioners is illegal. "The petitioners were eagerly waiting to join the Indian Army for the last two years and the petitioners have not gone for any other job and are desperately trying to achieve the goal. But the central government denied it," stated the petitioners.

They also sought a directive from the central government to appoint them and not to cancel the notification for the selection.  

