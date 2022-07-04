Kerala gold smuggling: Accused Swapna Suresh alleges threat to her life

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Swapna Suresh, an accused in the 2020 gold smuggling case, on Sunday alleged that she and her family members are receiving frequent threat calls and messages asking her to stop raising allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter and former minister KT Jaleel.

She told reporters here that she has filed a complaint with the state police chief regarding the issue. She also said that she has fears that somebody would kill her and her family at any time from now. "It was a person named Naufal of Perinthalmanna who made a call and asked me not to give a statement," she said.

Man who threatened Swapna held

MALAPPURAM: The Mankada police on Sunday arrested Naufal (39), Nechithadathil house, Tirurkad, who threatened Swapna Suresh over the phone. Mankada station inspector Shajahan UK said that they have started a detailed investigation into the incident.