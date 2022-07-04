STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Motor Vehicle Department to take action against fireworks atop bus

The Motor Vehicle Department said it would take strict action against the owner of the tourist bus after a video became viral on social media showing fireworks being set off atop the vehicle. 

Private bus

Representational image (File photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Kerala Motor Vehicle Department said it would take strict action against the owner of the tourist bus after a video became viral on social media showing fireworks being set off atop the vehicle. The incident took place at the Perumon Engineering College near here on June 26.

The students of the Mechanical Engineering department were about to embark on a six-day tour when the fireworks were set off atop one of the three buses. The fireworks triggered a blaze which was soon put out by the driver.  

According to college principal Bindu SJ, the Motor Vehicles Department was immediately informed about the incident.  "Our staff coordinators have strictly ordered bus employees not to allow any such activity," she said. The principal added that though no one was injured, the incident could have turned life-threatening.  

