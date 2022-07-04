Kollam police arrest drug peddler under Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Anchalummoodu police on Sunday arrested a drug peddler Aji Kumar, also known as Komban Aji, who was wanted in many cases. The district collector had invoked the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act to curb his activities.

According to the police, a total of nine cases had been registered against him from 2012 to 2018 in the Kollam Excise range, Anchalummoodu police station and anti-narcotics special cell, Kollam.

Most of his targets are school and college students of Kollam, Karunagappally, Chathannur and Anchalummoodu. "A native of Thrikkadavoor, Aji has been a threat to public safety," the Kollam city police said in a statement.

The Anchalumoodu police team, led by inspector D Devarajan, arrested him. Other team members include sub-inspector V Anish, additional sub-inspector Guruprasad, civil police officers Dilip Raj, and Arun K S.