After child, mother dies in Palakkad hospital goof-up; family protests

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A day after losing her baby, the mother also died at a private hospital at Yakkara in Palakkad town on Monday, resulting in tension on the hospital premises with the relatives blaming negligence of the doctors for the tragedy. The police had to intervene to pacify the irate family members.

Aiswarya, 25, wife of M Ranjith of Chempukassery in Chittur-Thattamangalam, was admitted in the hospital on June 29 for delivery. On Saturday night, she was taken to the labour room. As the birth was getting delayed, the relatives suggested a Caesarean, but the doctors were allegedly not ready to hear them. On Sunday morning, they were informed that the baby had died.

The relatives said the hospital authorities cremated the child without showing them the body. Following complaints from the family, the police intervened and the postmortem examination of the baby was conducted. On Monday morning, Aiswarya also died.

The family members blamed the doctors’ lapses for the deaths of the mother and child. They sat in protest on the premises with the bodies demanding the arrest of the erring doctors. Later, DMO K P Reetha and senior police officials arrived at the hospital and promised legal action against the hospital authorities following which the family ended the agitation.

The Palakkad South police have registered a case against three doctors based on the family’s complaint. The relatives said that initially, the doctors had said that a Caesarean is needed. Later, it was changed to normal vacuum-assisted delivery which resulted in excess bleeding. Though she was moved to the ventilator support, she could not be saved. The postmortem report showed that the umbilical chord had tightened around the baby’s neck.

Meanwhile, the state youth commission has registered a suo motu case against the hospital. The commission has asked the district police chief and the hospital authorities to submit reports. Commission member T Mahesh will visit Aiswarya’s house on Tuesday. Aiswarya is the daughter of Mohanan and Omana of Panickerkalam at Nattukal in Kozhinjampara. She is also survived by sister Aswathi.