STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Chemotherapy facility in 25 more Kerala govt hospitals

In a move that will immensely benefit cancer patients, the health department has launched chemotherapy facilities in 25 more government hospitals in the state. 

Published: 05th July 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

cancer cancer treatment oncology

Express Illustration

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move that will immensely benefit cancer patients, the health department has launched chemotherapy facilities in 25 more government hospitals in the state. 

Government hospitals in Nedumangad, Kollam, Kozhenchery, Mavelikkara, Kottayam, Thodupuzha, Muvattupuzha, Palakkad, Tirur, Perinthalmanna, Nilambur, Kannur and Thalassery; General Hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Pala, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Thalassery and Kanhanhad; taluk hospitals in Punalur, Vadakkancherry and Ottapalam; Beach hospital in Kozhikode and Nalloornadu tribal hospital in Wayanad will offer the facility, which has arranged with the support of medical colleges, Regional Cancer Centre, Malabar Cancer Centreand Cochin Cancer Centre. Health Minister Veena George said the state government was planning to start the facility in more hospitals. 

Govt plans decentralised treatments

T’Puram: The health department started follow-up cancer treatment in more centres during Covid so that people with low immunity did not have to go to faraway hospitals, Veena said. The government plans a decentralised treatment by forming a cancer care grid by incorporating cancer centres, MCHs, district and taluk hospitals.

From May, it started cancer screening in every government hospital once in a week. Cancer awareness and door to door visits are part of the decentralised approach. It resulted in identifying 4,972 new patients in two months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chemotherapy Kerala govt hospitals
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp